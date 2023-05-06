Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $943,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,688 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465,781 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $93,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $69,969,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,258,000 after buying an additional 3,253,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 480.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,778,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,870,000 after buying an additional 3,127,439 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

