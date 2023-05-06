Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,877 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Agree Realty worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,108,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 204,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 37,925 shares during the period.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

Agree Realty Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ADC opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $80.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.96.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.56%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.