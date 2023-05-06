Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 30th.

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

