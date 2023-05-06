Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after buying an additional 714,737 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after buying an additional 512,626 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,284,000 after buying an additional 141,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 583,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $122,374,000 after buying an additional 137,065 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $208.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

