Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $819,000 Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 27,372,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,773,000 after buying an additional 477,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,095,000 after buying an additional 138,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,877,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,821,000 after purchasing an additional 110,515 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 442.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,485,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,220 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.81. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.95 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 71.83% and a negative return on equity of 141.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $49,942.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,935.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $49,942.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,935.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,716,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $675,514 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

