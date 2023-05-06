Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 45.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,341,000 after buying an additional 2,357,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,125,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,000,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,650,000 after purchasing an additional 174,926 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,541,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,738,000 after purchasing an additional 952,541 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,535 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.5 %

TRI stock opened at $119.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $133.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.33%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.