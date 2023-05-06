Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,942 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,942 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in R. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ryder System by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NYSE R opened at $82.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.97. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

