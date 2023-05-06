Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 319.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $24.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

