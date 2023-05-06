Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $141,000 Stake in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,553 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PCTEL were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PCTEL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised PCTEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PCTEL Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.33 million, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. PCTEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $5.68.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $25.92 million during the quarter.

PCTEL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.68%.

PCTEL Profile

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

