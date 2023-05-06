Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.36.

Shares of SPT opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $74.07.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. Analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 14,859 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $912,194.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,086,642.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $99,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,227,095.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 14,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $912,194.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 310,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,086,642.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,610 over the last ninety days. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 37.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

