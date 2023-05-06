Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

MAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $176.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.02. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $183.27.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marriott International will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

