Mizuho Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $55.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBERGet Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UBER. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Shares of UBER opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBERGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,799 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

