JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.5% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $91,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

JPM opened at $136.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $400.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

