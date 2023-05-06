Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.6 %

ENB stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 262.38%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

