Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Lifted to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has $48.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.42.

UBER opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

