Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 817,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MANH opened at $168.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.01.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,803 shares of company stock worth $13,714,600. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

