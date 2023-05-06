Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $84.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price raised by Barclays from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QSR. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.13.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.04. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $73.24.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,798,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Articles

