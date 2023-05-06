UBS Group Boosts Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $67.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Molson Coors Beverage from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.71.

NYSE:TAP opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 396.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 171,181 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,081.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at $7,781,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

