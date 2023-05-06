Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) CEO Zig Serafin Sells 338,836 Shares

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) CEO Zig Serafin sold 338,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $6,065,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,104,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,778,891.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zig Serafin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

On Friday, February 10th, Zig Serafin sold 130,628 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $2,086,129.16.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Zig Serafin sold 167,655 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $2,769,660.60.

On Monday, February 6th, Zig Serafin sold 137,262 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $2,267,568.24.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

XM opened at $17.89 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.15 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,192,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth about $42,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after buying an additional 3,060,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.