Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CEO Ariel Emanuel Sells 300,000 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $7,398,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,098,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,740,058.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EDR stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,414,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 122.2% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 102,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the period. 36.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

