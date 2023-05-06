NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Chairman Paul C. Saville Sells 2,000 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,840.17, for a total value of $11,680,340.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,080,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NVR Price Performance
Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,852.47 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,986.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5,533.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,986.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $116.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 120.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.
About NVR
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
