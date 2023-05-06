WINkLink Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WINkLink has a market cap of $78.49 million and approximately $10.08 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008246 USD and is down -4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $11,526,312.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

