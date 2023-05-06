Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tecnoglass from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $45.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.98%.

In other news, CEO Jose M. Daes sold 275,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $11,655,730.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jose M. Daes sold 275,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $11,655,730.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy acquired 519,412 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.26 per share, with a total value of $21,950,351.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,928,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,981,844.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 107.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 515,151 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 45.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 82,567 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tecnoglass by 39.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tecnoglass by 11.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

