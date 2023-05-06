Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Barclays

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uniti Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.89.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.71%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -545.40%.

In other news, CEO Kenny Gunderman bought 225,000 shares of Uniti Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,244.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

