Shell Asset Management Co. Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 15.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Activity

MRC Global Price Performance

In other MRC Global news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at $304,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.18. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 34.84% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.