Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHE. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BHE opened at $21.25 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $756.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.20%.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.