Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $2,772,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after purchasing an additional 333,454 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,201 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $10,973,058.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $328,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,590.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $10,973,058.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,664.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,197 shares of company stock worth $17,891,851 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

