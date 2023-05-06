Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Donaldson by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 578,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,031,000 after acquiring an additional 35,199 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at $950,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $494,046.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

