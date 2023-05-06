Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,072,000 after buying an additional 97,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Donaldson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 132,979 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Donaldson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,604,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,353,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Donaldson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,668,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,999,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $64.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.32. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Stories

