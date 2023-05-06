Shell Asset Management Co. Has $429,000 Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 398.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on WD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $66.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average of $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.39. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $115.19.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.01 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 39.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.