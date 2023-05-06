Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,149 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOG. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.87%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

