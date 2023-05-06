Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,463 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in M. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,576,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 513,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,651,000 after acquiring an additional 584,066 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Macy’s by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 43,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Macy’s by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of M opened at $15.37 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

