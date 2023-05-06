Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,769 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 8.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,110,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 87,832 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 63.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at $874,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BKU shares. TheStreet cut shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

BankUnited Trading Up 3.2 %

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.18. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $42.17.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Articles

