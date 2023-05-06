Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,149 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 38,209 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 175,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.87%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

