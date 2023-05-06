Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Essent Group in the first quarter worth $149,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESNT opened at $42.62 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 83.07%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. Barclays lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

