Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 273,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,813,000 after buying an additional 56,413 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $59.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average is $53.82.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.39%.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $210,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $210,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $258,761.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,020.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,432 shares of company stock worth $4,160,161 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Featured Articles

