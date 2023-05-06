Shell Asset Management Co. Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 669.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE opened at $46.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 126.45%.

Several analysts have commented on CUBE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

