Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Position Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 2.3 %

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total value of $50,065.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,924.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AGM opened at $129.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.94 and its 200-day moving average is $126.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.27. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.