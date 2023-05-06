Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Position Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,396 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 10,226 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SEA were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in SEA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,360 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SE opened at $78.41 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $93.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average of $64.49.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

