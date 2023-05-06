Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after acquiring an additional 94,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,265,000 after purchasing an additional 516,720 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Scholastic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,776,000 after purchasing an additional 54,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Scholastic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Scholastic by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.11. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Scholastic Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.