Shell Asset Management Co. Has $433,000 Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered A10 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

A10 Networks Price Performance

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $47,334.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,475.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $47,334.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,475.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $122,557.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,941 shares of company stock valued at $509,618. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.04. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $19.79.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.52 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.