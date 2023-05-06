Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,932 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Hello Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hello Group during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

Hello Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.91. Hello Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Hello Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $465.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

