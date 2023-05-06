Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,639 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 50.9% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 72.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stifel Financial news, insider James M. Zemlyak bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,099,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,374,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,114,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.05 per share, with a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250,652 shares in the company, valued at $70,099,044.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,500. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

SF opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.34. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

