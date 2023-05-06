ELIS Price Reaches $0.13 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. In the last week, ELIS has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $25.85 million and approximately $708.52 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00025775 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019269 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017821 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,298.24 or 1.00030395 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12923505 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $707.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.