Santos FC Fan Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.86 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 6th. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $21.14 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $4.65 or 0.00015865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token launched on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

