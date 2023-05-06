CoinEx Token (CET) Price Tops $0.0362 on Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CET) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $138.41 million and $1.09 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain, which is a public chain created specifically for decentralized exchange (DEX) purposes. The CoinEx DEX aims to create a decentralized trading system governed by the community and transparent trading rules, allowing users to control their assets. CoinEx Chain includes three public chains – DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain – that focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy, respectively. These three chains operate in parallel to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. The CoinEx Chain mainnet was launched in November 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

