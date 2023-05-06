Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PTON. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.27.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 2.2 %

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 440.59%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

