Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.27.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.28. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 440.59% and a negative net margin of 79.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

