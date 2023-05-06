Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Dawson James downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance
SRNE stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.