Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Dawson James downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

SRNE stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 242,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,714 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,622,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 451,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 138,245 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,135.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 627,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 577,082 shares during the period. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.