Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,160 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,427,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,712,000 after acquiring an additional 435,771 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 649,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 48,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 281.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $116,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,122.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $544.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

